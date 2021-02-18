Advertisement

Toro recalls Power Max Snowthrowers due to amputation hazard

Generic recall graphic.
Generic recall graphic.(FDA/Twitter)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Toro is recalling their “Toro Power Max Snowthrower” for an amputation hazard.

The company in a recall release says the auger in the 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrower can fail to disengage when the control lever is released. The specified serial model is 37802.

These snowthrowers were sold at The Home Depot, Ace Hardware and authorized dealers.

Customers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled device and contact of Toro authorized dealer for a free repair.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility

Latest News

UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
Fist black chancellor appointed to UW-Stevens Point
Black History Month: First black chancellor appointed to UWSP
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'
Colby Retirement Community plans "vaccinated and caffeinated" themed party
Local retirement home celebrates building-wide vaccinations