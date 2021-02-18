Advertisement

Tips to get the most out of your 2021 Medicare plan

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Millions of Americans had the opportunity to make changes to their Medicare coverage last fall. But being proactive about Medicare coverage doesn’t end once the annual enrollment period is over. In fact, now is the time for people to make important decisions that can impact not only their health, but also their wallet.

Mary Snyder is the Market CEO for UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to explain the many ways that people can – and should – use their Medicare plan benefits to get and stay healthy, save money and support overall well-being.

Snyder talked about what people should keep in mind when it comes to their plan’s coverage – especially during the pandemic, managing health care costs and how health providers are making it more convenient for members to get the care they need.

Click on the video above to hear the advice Snyder has to offer.

