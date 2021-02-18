Advertisement

Thompson wants 75% of fall UW classes in-person

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says he wants 75% of classes to be taught in-person this fall. Thompson wrote in a column released to the public Thursday that he’s directed system campuses to ensure students will have what he called “as classic a UW campus experience as possible.”

Thompson says the system’s aggressive testing protocols, social distancing and masks have kept COVID-19 infection rates low. He says the time has come to resume as much of an in-person campus experience as possible this fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment
Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

Gramza oral ruling on Feb. 18, 2021
Judge in Marshfield Police chief’s case determines not enough evidence to move forward with misconduct in office charges
Stimulus Checks and Tax Tips
Didn’t get a second stimulus payment? Here’s what to do next
Man gets 20 years prison for sexually assault 2 children in Taylor County
Times of light snow and snow showers today. More snow possible this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast