The Central Wisconsin Storm fall in the WIAA State Hockey semifinals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm fought back from multiple one-goal deficits to force overtime, but an overtime goal by the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers ended their season.

The Sabers opened up the scoring with the only first-period goal. Sidney Polzin roofed a shot from the left side of the ice to open up the scoring.

The flood gates opened for both teams in the second. Both teams scored two goals. First, the Storm’s Lauren Ellis sniped the puck from the point to tie it up.

The Sabers took back their one-goal lead when Abigail Martin potted her first goal of the 2021 playoffs.

Once again the Storm had the answer. This time it was courtesy of McKenna Kaczor in a swarm in front of the net. That would also be her first goal of the postseason.

The final goal of the second was put home by the Sabers’ Addison Frenette.

The third period brought the fireworks. The lone goal was scored by Gabrielle duVair. She was wide open in the slot, and she delivered to tie the game 4:45 into the final period.

That took it to overtime when Emma-lyn Stephenson flicked it top shelf through traffic to send the CFM Sabers to the state title game in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

