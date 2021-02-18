The Almond-Bancroft Eagles girls basketball team soars to sectionals

ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been 12 years since the Almond-Bancroft girls basketball team has made an appearance in sectionals. Thursday night that all changes.

“I had tears in my eyes,” said Almond-Bancroft head coach Keith Dernbach.

“He went in the locker room (and) balled, started crying, saying how he did not want this to be our last game together,” said Almond-Bancroft senior guard Chloe Dernbach.

Fortunately for the Eagles and their head coach Keith Dernbach, it’s not their last game.

“It feels very special, and this team deserves it, honestly, for how much hard work we put in,” said Chloe Dernbach.

The girls are getting the credit they deserve. The Almond-Bancroft community can tell you all about the boys’ basketball’s rich history, but these girls want to be put on the same level.

“We’re looked as more as like the underdogs,” said Chloe Dernbach. “For us to break through and finally be like ‘Hey, look at us girls. We can do it.’”

No one knows that more than the daughter of the boys’ basketball team’s head coach.

“They’re very supportive,” said Almond-Bancroft junior small forward Carlee Lamb.” Now, we’re even with them.”

But it’s not all about competing with the boys. The Eagles want to build a culture that can soar for many years to come.

“It’s different for Almond-Bancroft girls basketball, and it sets a new tone,” said Chloe Dernbach.

“I think it’s gonna raise awareness for us,” said Lamb. “I think we can take conference next year. There are a lot more higher expectations, and people are gonna take us more seriously.”

The Almond-Bancroft girls have never made it to state. The Eagles clash with Black Hawk Thursday night. A team that hasn’t lost a game in three years.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.