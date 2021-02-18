Advertisement

Texas deputies pay for family who couldn’t afford hotel room

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WVUE) - Extreme weather plunged millions in Texas into frigid darkness.

Deputies in the Lone Star State are not letting it dim their humanity.

When Harris Country sheriff’s deputies learned a man couldn’t afford to stay the night at a local hotel, they paid out of pocket for a room for the family.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night,” said a Facebook post on the office’s page. “Being that he has a family with small children and the inclement weather, the deputies paid out of their pocket for the family to have a room for the night.”

Our Crime Reduction Unit responded to a call at a local hotel where a patron couldn’t afford the room for the night....

Posted by Harris County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment
Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Texas outages below half-million but water crisis persists
Stimulus Checks and Tax Tips
Didn’t get a second stimulus payment? Here’s what to do next
A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty...
Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high