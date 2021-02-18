Tech and tips to get you driving with confidence this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drivers may be a little uneasy getting back on the road in light of the pandemic, plus winter and spring weather can be unpredictable. Consumer tech expert Katie Linendoll joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to share tech and tips to help get drivers’ confidence back.

Linendoll said one study revealed that 46% of Americans aren’t prepared for winter roads. As an ambassador of Rain-X, Linendoll shared some inexpensive options for consumers that can help them feel more in control behind the wheel. Rain-X has a brand-new water repellent aerosol spray that causes rain, snow and sleet to bead up and roll away, dramatically improving wet weather driving visibility. The new formula, she said, is easier and faster to apply than the original formulation – simply spray and wipe off, no buffing required.

Linendoll also shared these four key tips that are musts for winter driving:

Drive with your lights on even in the daytime

Avoid using cruise control in the winter

Keep extra distance between the next vehicle

If you find yourself starting to swerve on the ice Remove foot from gas Avoid slamming on breaks Steer away from the skid and don’t panic by oversteering on the wheel



Linendoll also highly recommends something that’s a mix of both low and hi-tech for emergencies, like jumper cables, a blanket nd a flashlight in the vehicle, but also get a hand crank radio with NOAA weather. Linendoll said a hand crank will never run out of power because you power it.

Also most states now have hands free laws making it illegal to have anything in hands. Lindendoll suggests to use an inexpensive dash mount that can simultaneously charge your device to keep your eyes on the road so you can still see your GPS but at eyeline.

