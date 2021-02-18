Snow sculpture brings joy and help for the homeless

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A prehistoric creature in Appleton is getting a lot of attention, and surprisingly, this time of year, it’s not a sturgeon but a dinosaur. And now the T-Rex is helping the Fox Valley homeless population.

On N. State Street in Appleton, between Spring and Summer, is a sign of winter.

The six foot tall dinosaur snow sculpture was created by by Scott Lesperance, known on social media as The Snow Man. The Connellys, who’ve admired the snow man’s other work, wanted to hire him to build a something in their own yard, not only for their dinosaur obsessed kids, but also for their neighbors and anyone else who drives or walks by.

“We wake up every morning and look out the window and say hi to to the dinosaur and that’s a fun thing for us to do with our little kids,” says Brianne Connelly. She adds, “We got so much joy in the Christmas season, going around and seeing cool things in yards. Even now the snowmen that are in yards, anything that we can see or get out and do that kind of brings a smile to your face means more probably now than it would in other times.”

Scott Lesperance tells Action 2 News he was doing research on local organizations that help with low income housing when he came across Pillars. He said he was so impressed with their website and their mission that instead of paying him for his work, he asked the Connellys to make a donation to Pillars.

“We’re happy to be at the spot where we can convert somebody’s goodwill and their talent into something that provides real and meaningful help for somEbody at the lowest point of their life and we can help them get out of it and write the next chapters of their story,” says Joe Mauthe, Pillars executive director.

The Connellys made that donation to Pillars and the organization shared the story of the act of kindness on its Facebook page. The post about X snowballed, bringing in additional donations, money that will stay locally to help the homeless population.

Brianne Connelly says, “I donated to Pillars because Scott asked me to donate to Pillars so to see this ripple effect that it’s caused//I think it speaks a lot to this community and I feel very grateful to be part of this community.”

