Rep. Vos asks Gov. Evers to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is asking Gov. Tony Evers to lower flags to half-staff in Wisconsin to honor the late Rush Limbaugh, who died on Wednesday.

“While some individuals may only see him as a popular radiohost, he was a pioneer in talk radio, a best-selling author and a commentator who inspired generations to become active in politics,” Vos wrote in a letter to the governor.

Vos said that Limbaugh’s show opened up political dialogue for people to have a more robust debate across the country.

“No doubt, there are people who did not agree with him, but there is no question that he made a lasting impact on political discourse and conservativism in our nation,” Vos said.

He also notes that Limbaugh was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame, National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and was most recently honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Vos believes that lowering the flags in the Badger State to recognize Limbaugh would be a sign of respect and bipartisanship.

Limbaugh had said a year ago that he had lung cancer. His death was announced on his show by his wife, Kathryn.

I just sent a request to the governor to lower the state and U.S. flags in honor of Rush Limbaugh. He will be missed. No doubt he has made a lasting impact on American politics and conservatism. pic.twitter.com/xAfGHYnV7V — Speaker Robin Vos (@SpeakerVos) February 17, 2021

