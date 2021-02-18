Potato Leek Soup
February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month.
Published: Feb. 18, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no coincidence February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month. Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined the News at Noon to a share a heart healthy recipe perfect for any cold Wisconsin Day.
Did you know potassium can reduce your risk for heart disease? What many Americans don’t realize, potatoes are a good source of potassium. Consuming more potassium can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Agena said to show your heart a little love by incorporating potatoes into your diet.
Potato Leek Soup
Ingredients
- 3 leeks rinsed and chopped, white and light green parts only
- 1 Small Onion finely chopped
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp dried parsley
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1/4 tsp Paprika
- 1 1/2 lbs your favorite varietal Little Potatoes quartered
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- drizzle canola oil
Instructions
- To a large pot over medium heat, add canola oil, leeks, onion and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until softened.
- Add salt, parsley, thyme and paprika and cook one minute.
- Add potatoes an vegetable broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
- If desired, use an immersion blender or food processor to puree some or all of the soup for a creamier texture.
- Garnish with fresh parsley if desired and serve.
