Potato Leek Soup

February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month.
Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association: Potato Leek Soup(Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no coincidence February is Potato Lovers’ Month and American Heart Month. Sarah Agena with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association joined the News at Noon to a share a heart healthy recipe perfect for any cold Wisconsin Day.

Did you know potassium can reduce your risk for heart disease? What many Americans don’t realize, potatoes are a good source of potassium. Consuming more potassium can help reduce the risk of high blood pressure. Agena said to show your heart a little love by incorporating potatoes into your diet.

Potato Leek Soup

Ingredients

Potato Leek Soup ingredients
Potato Leek Soup ingredients(Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association)

Instructions

  1. To a large pot over medium heat, add canola oil, leeks, onion and garlic. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until softened.
  2. Add salt, parsley, thyme and paprika and cook one minute.
  3. Add potatoes an vegetable broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
  4. If desired, use an immersion blender or food processor to puree some or all of the soup for a creamier texture.
  5. Garnish with fresh parsley if desired and serve.

