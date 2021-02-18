Advertisement

Portion of WIS 17 closed due to crash

(MGN)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Both lanes of WIS 17 near Shephard Lake Road are closed due to a crash.

The initial alert came in from the Wisconsin DOT just after 6:30 Thursday morning. The roadway is expected to be closed to traffic for two hours.

An alternate route is posted below.

For cars traveling south, head West on North Birchwood Drive to Lake Creek Road (County W), south to North Stevens Street, east back to WIS 17. Reverse for northbound cars.

