Marathon County Public Library celebrates Library Lover’s Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While celebrating Library Lover’s Month away from the library may sound weird, there are many ways to take advantage of their services from home.

Throughout the pandemic, the Marathon County Library has been working hard to create content online for families with virtual storytimes, poetry readings, craft how-to’s, and picks-ups for both books and crafting kits.

At this time the library is also encouraging members to take advantage of Wisconsin’s Digital Library. The Digital Library works as a state-wide catalog of podcasts and books all accessible with your library card.

Dan Richter with the Marathon County Public Library said he hopes with these efforts people won’t forget about all the fun that they can have at their local library.

“I think Library Lover’s Month is important because it just helps remind people of the power of libraries and all that we can do. I mean we’re here for your entertainment needs. We’re here for your education needs. We’re here as a kind of a community connection point through a lot of our programs,” Richter said. “Whether you just want something to read or watch and relax or you need something for school or for a project you’re working on. We’re the place to turn to all year round.”

The library said it hopes to utilize more online options in the future even after the pandemic is over for people who can’t make it to the library.

At this time the Marathon County Public Library is open by appointment only to those who need to use a computer.

For more information on all their programs and resources visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.