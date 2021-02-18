Man gets 20 years prison for sexually assault 2 children in Taylor County

(WSAW) - A 24-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two juveniles from Taylor County.

Gerardo Junior Torres, 24, will also spend 30 years on extended supervision.

An investigation began last spring after it was reported Torres sexually assaulted a 15-year-old. Officers executed a search warrant for his computer and cellphone. They found numerous images and videos of the defendant sexually assaulting both a teen and a 7-year-old.

The judge said that the lengthy sentence was warranted due to the defendant’s manipulation of the two victims and the severity of the repeated assaults on them

The investigation conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Ladysmith Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

