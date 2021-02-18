Lew Krausse, who started Brewers’ inaugural game, dies at 77

(AP) - Lew Krausse, who pitched 12 years in the major leagues and started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history, has died. He was 77.

Chad Krausse, Lew’s youngest son, said his father died Tuesday of complications from cancer while in hospice care in Kansas City.

Krausse posted a 68-91 record with a 4.00 ERA during a career that began in 1961 and ended in 1974.

He pitched three innings and took the loss when the Brewers fell to the California Angels in their opening game on April 7, 1970.

