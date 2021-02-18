Advertisement

Judge in Marshfield Police chief’s case determines not enough evidence to move forward with misconduct in office charges

By Emily Davies and Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The judge in the case against Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza determined Thursday morning that the state did not meet its burden to move forward with misconduct in office felony charges.

Rick Gramza is charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct, and fourth-degree sexual assault against a department employee. He is accused of sexually assaulting a department employee on several occasions, as early as 2014 and as late as this past summer.

Judge Thomas Eagon ruled during Gramza’s last court appearance in January that there was enough evidence for the misdemeanor sexual assault and disorderly conduct charges to move forward to trial, but wanted more probable cause for the three counts of misconduct in office. He gave the prosecution 10 days to make a case for the charges and the defense had 10 days to respond. The arguments, largely, did not change from what was said in the courtroom.

Gramza has denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

The hearing began at 9 a.m. This article will be updated when a decision is made.

