First Alert Weather: Snow showers & not as cold

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cloudy today with light snow and snow showers impacting the area. Snowfall of a coating to less than 1″ is expected, which will still make for some slippery roads at times. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Scattered snow showers tonight will wind down overnight, otherwise lots of clouds. Lows in the single digits. Considerable cloudiness to wrap up the work week tomorrow, a bit chillier. Highs in the mid to upper teens. A fair amount of sunshine to start the weekend on Saturday with highs in the low 20s.

Some snow is anticipated Sunday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

The next weather maker is forecast to affect the area on Sunday. Low pressure will once again be taking a track to our south, likely moving by the Wisconsin/Illinois border. We are going to be on the northern edge of the possibility for some snow from Sunday afternoon into the evening. At this point, snowfall accumulations in the area are anticipated to be minor, with perhaps an inch or two in the northern half of the area, while a bit more could fall to the south. It is still too soon to nail down specifics on snowfall as the storm track is likely to change, along with the amount of snow that could be associated with this winter storm. Be sure to check back for updates. In the meantime, be prepared for snow-covered and slippery roads on Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Milder times ahead for next week. (WSAW)

The new work week does feature somewhat milder conditions locally. Clouds on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon snow showers possible both days. Highs Monday near freezing, while in the mid 30s on Tuesday. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with seasonable highs in the low to mid 30s.

