Didn’t get a second stimulus payment? Here’s what to do next

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The IRS announced Tuesday all first and second round of Economic Impact Payments have been issued. Although some second-round Economic Impact Payments may still be in the mail.

If individuals didn’t receive a payment – or if they didn’t receive the full amounts – they may be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit and must file a 2020 tax return.

Individuals will need to know the amounts of any Economic Impact Payments they received to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit. Those who don’t have their Economic Impact Payment notices can view the amounts of their first and second Economic Impact Payments through their individual online account. For married filing joint individuals, each spouse will need to log into their own account.

To avoid refund delays, the IRS urges people to file a complete and accurate tax return. Filing electronically allows tax software to figure credits and deductions, including the Recovery Rebate Credit. The Recovery Rebate Credit Worksheet on Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR instructions can also help.

Anyone with income of $72,000 or less, including those who don’t have a tax return filing requirement, can file their federal tax return electronically for free through the IRS Free File Program.

