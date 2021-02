KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Northbound lanes of I-39 reopened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday after they closed due to a vehicle fire.

The fire was reported around 6:50 a.m. Fire crews responded to I-39 near Maple Ridge Road, near Kronenwetter.

The cause is under investigation.

