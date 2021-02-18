Advertisement

Boston barber accidentally stabs himself after slipping at work

‘When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall’
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – A Boston man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident sent him to the hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

Barber Steve Silva said a pair of scissors he was carrying came within half an inch of giving him a life-threatening injury.

A surveillance video at the Boston Barber Co. shows him suddenly tripping as he was cutting a client’s hair on Friday.

“When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall,” Silva said.

That’s when the scissors punctured his chest and damaged an artery.

The video shows co-worker Sarah and client Max rushing to his aid.

“She got paper towels. Max got regular towels, switching them back and forth,” Silva said.

The two applied pressure until first responders arrived.

Out of the intensive care unit, but still recovering in the hospital, Silva hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

He said there’s only one thing he plans to change in the aftermath of the barbershop accident.

“I think I’ll get some no-slip shoes maybe,” Silva chuckled.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allen Rice booking photo
Wood County man gets 5 years prison for role in newborn’s murder
A truck caught on Fire on I-39 near Kroenenwetter on Feb. 18, 2021.
UPDATE: I-39 near Kronenwetter now open after vehicle fire
District: Wausau East teachers regret ‘assassination’ question on math assignment
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility

Latest News

UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
UWSP professor explains significance of U.S. rover landing on Mars
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
First black chancellor of UWSP excited to help transform students
Fist black chancellor appointed to UW-Stevens Point
Black History Month: First black chancellor appointed to UWSP
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'
Residents of Colby retirement home get 'Caffeinated and Vaccinated'
Ford has lost track of some older Takata air bags that can explode and hurl shrapnel, so it’s...
Ford loses track of dangerous air bags, forcing 2 recalls