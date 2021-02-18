$13K worth of meth, marijuana seized in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly $13,000 worth of drugs are off the streets in Langlade County.

Thursday morning, investigators from the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and Antigo Police Department seized more than 31 grams of methamphetamine and nearly a pound of marijuana. They also located $800 and drug paraphernalia. The street value of the drugs is believed to be around $11,000.

On Feb. 12, officers seized $1,700 worth of drugs when they found 17.06 grams of methamphetamine and 38 prescription pills.

Authorities did release the names of those arrested.

