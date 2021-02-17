WPS discusses electricity concerns amid rolling blackouts in Texas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As harsh temperatures continue sweeping across the country and hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in Texas, Wisconsin Public Service weighs in on why Wisconsin isn’t suffering the same fate.

“Our facilities are designed to handle these types of extreme weather situations because we do experience a wide variety of them here in Wisconsin, whether it comes to the winter months and we have situations where we have below zero temperatures and wind chills, going into the summer months when we have temperatures that range into the 90s and even 100s of degrees at some points in time,” Matt Cullen with WPS explained.

Cullen says, no matter what state you live in, a carbon monoxide detector is an important tool to have on hand, especially in the winter months.

