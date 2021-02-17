Wisconsin Assembly OKs half-billion dollar tax cut

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is signing off on a half-billion dollar tax cut for businesses that received loans to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.

The chamber voted 87-3 on Tuesday to approve the Republican bill. Two members didn’t vote, and six were paired. Representatives Samba Baldeh (D-Madison), Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) and Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) voted against the measure.

The legislation cuts taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023 for businesses that got federal Payment Protection Plan loans.

The measure is slated to go to the Senate later Tuesday.

Following the bill’s passing in the Assembly, multiple Republican lawmakers in the Action 2 News viewing area sounded off, including Representative John Macco (R-Ledgeview), Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), and Representative Paul Tittle (R-Manitowoc). Their full statements can be found below.

If passed, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who was non-committal last week about whether he would sign or veto the measure.

The Senate passed a myriad of virus-related bills before debate began on the loan deductions in that chamber.

“For nearly a year, Wisconsin businesses have struggled, and now is not the time to burden them with unforeseen taxes. PPP loans were intended to help save jobs and livelihoods for both business owners and employees during this unprecedented government shutdown. We have seen far too many people out of jobs and too many businesses closing their doors due to the pandemic. Allowing businesses to deduct expenditures made with PPP funds could mean the difference between staying open or closing. This bill will put Wisconsinites in a much stronger position as we try to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

“It’s no secret that small businesses around the state have had to endure challenge after challenge over the last year – putting an unnecessary and unexpected tax burden on them should not be another obstacle they have to overcome. The PPP loans that our local businesses utilized in order to stay afloat shouldn’t now be the reason they go under. Our local mom and pop stores, hole-in-the-wall restaurants, and specialty Main Street shops are such a big part of what makes our communities so special. Places like coffee shops in Little Chute, hardware stores in De Pere, and restaurants in Kaukauna are just a few reasons the Fox Valley is such a great place to call home. Providing this tax relief could be the difference in these local gems being able to weather the coronavirus storm.”

“Good governance isn’t about doing one thing 100 percent better, it is about doing 100 things one percent better. That is what Assembly Bill 2 does. It is a prime example of good governance that puts Wisconsinites first and reaffirms that our small business community should not be punished for accepting aid during a time of great uncertainty. This bill simplifies our tax code, provides flexibility for local government, and rightly acknowledges that accepting PPP loans does not constitute an opportunity for the state to step in a collect even more taxes. We need to be giving that money back to the taxpayer, and we are doing that. I look forward to passage in the Senate and to the Governor signing this important legislation.”

