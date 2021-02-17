Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly OKs half-billion dollar tax cut

Inside the Wisconsin Assembly
Inside the Wisconsin Assembly(WBAY Staff)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is signing off on a half-billion dollar tax cut for businesses that received loans to help them keep employees on the payroll during the pandemic.

The chamber voted 87-3 on Tuesday to approve the Republican bill. Two members didn’t vote, and six were paired. Representatives Samba Baldeh (D-Madison), Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) and Christine Sinicki (D-Milwaukee) voted against the measure.

The legislation cuts taxes by $540 million by the middle of 2023 for businesses that got federal Payment Protection Plan loans.

The measure is slated to go to the Senate later Tuesday.

Following the bill’s passing in the Assembly, multiple Republican lawmakers in the Action 2 News viewing area sounded off, including Representative John Macco (R-Ledgeview), Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna), and Representative Paul Tittle (R-Manitowoc). Their full statements can be found below.

If passed, it would then go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who was non-committal last week about whether he would sign or veto the measure.

The Senate passed a myriad of virus-related bills before debate began on the loan deductions in that chamber.

