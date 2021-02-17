“We’ve been living Lent”: marking Ash Wednesday in a pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, a time of reflection for many Christians.

Because of COVID-19, the delivery of ashes may have been different at one church in Wausau, but the message behind the day remains the same.

St. Anne Catholic Parish Pastor Tom Lindner says it may be strange to honor Lent when we’ve given up so much over the past year.

“It kind of seems odd that we’d be honoring Lent, since we’ve been living lent,” he said.

But Lindner doesn’t want people to think of what we’ve sacrificed.

“Lent is not necessarily about giving things up, and it’s not so much about what we do without, but what do we embark upon, in terms of living a new way and living more faithfully as disciples,” he said.

But he knows the past year has forced us to be creative. Wednesday he used a cotton swab to give ashes to masked parishioners.

“Putting a finger on someone’s forehead is not something we do in COVID times. So that’s a major change, in terms of the ritual,” he noted.

Many more people were watching from home Wednesday.

“I would say the main difference is just the absence of so many members of our community, who have chosen, for good reason, not to gather in a large group,” he said.

St. Anne is known for its yearly fish fry. Lindner says there’s too much interaction involved so they’re giving it up this year.

“And someone mentioned, at a time when restaurants are struggling, is this something we really even want to be doing,” he said.

Last Lent, COVID-19 disrupted our lives, and Lindner hopes by next Lent we’ll be back to normal.

