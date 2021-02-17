Advertisement

Website warns of ‘predators’, but students are still using Omegle

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)(KWTX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) -A school resource officer in Forest County is warning parents about a website they believe predators use to chat with children.

The site is called Omegle: Talk to Strangers, and authorities have learned students are doing just that. Crandon School Resource Officer Deputy Don Belland said in a statement guidance counselors have learned some students are using the website.

The website homepage even displays the message: “Predators have been known to use Omegle, so please be careful.”

Belland encourages parents to talk to children and monitor their internet use.

Posted by Forest County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

