Website warns of ‘predators’, but students are still using Omegle

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) -A school resource officer in Forest County is warning parents about a website they believe predators use to chat with children.

The site is called Omegle: Talk to Strangers, and authorities have learned students are doing just that. Crandon School Resource Officer Deputy Don Belland said in a statement guidance counselors have learned some students are using the website.

The website homepage even displays the message: “Predators have been known to use Omegle, so please be careful.”

Belland encourages parents to talk to children and monitor their internet use.

