Wausau East’s Emma Clifford signs to swim at Northern Michigan

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East’s Emma Clifford is taking her talents to Northern Michigan University for swimming.

Clifford is planning to swim the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 fly and some individual medley and freestyle.

The senior is currently training with her club team. The Wildcats told her to use that as a way to stay in shape.

She’s a versatile swimmer who was quickly sold on moving to the upper peninsula.

“They sold me on that they want me to keep improving,” said Clifford. “They’re invested in how I do as an athlete and a student, which is really important. It’s really important to me that I keep improving when I go to college, and they made that their No. 1 concern, and I’m really excited for that.”

Clifford said she plans to study pre-med.

