Update on bringing your children to the dentist during the pandemic

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While we continue to navigate a year into the global pandemic, the importance of children’s oral health remains paramount. Delaying children’s oral care can cause tooth decay that, left unchecked, can result in pain, compromise health, and affect development and quality of life. Now more than ever it is important to create a dental home and work with your dentist on all aspects of oral health care.

This February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry has important information on keeping up with your children’s dental visits during a pandemic, how oral health impacts overall health and tips for families to keep up dental health at home.

On Wednesday, Dr. Jessica Lee, President of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to talk about preventing childhood tooth decay, which remains the most chronic, yet preventable, disease among children.

For more information, visit www.mychildrensteeth.org

