Underly, Kerr to face off in April for state schools chief

Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Voters narrowed the field of seven candidates seeking to become Wisconsin’s top education official to two: Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.

The top two vote-getters on Tuesday in the race to be secretary of the Department of Public Instruction advance to the April 6 general election. With all of the state’s precincts reporting, Underly had 88,703 votes (27% of all votes cast) to Kerr’s 86,045 votes (26%).

Jill Underly is the Pecatonica Area School District superintendent, about 40 miles southwest of Madison. She vowed to fight for quality early childhood programs and mental health resources in schools and she opposes the expansion of school vouchers using taxpayer dollars to help students afford private schools. Deborah Kerr is the former superintendent of Brown Deer schools, just north of Milwaukee. Kerr says she’s focused on literacy and numeracy skills, involving families in their children’s education, and fostering partnerships between schools.

Although the office is officially non-partisan, Kerr received backing from Republicans, including $15,000 from a conservative mega-donor, although she says she’s a Democrat (see related story). Underly and the other five candidates had more Democratic support.

Underly released a statement Tuesday night reading in part, “The moment has come for the office to be a true champion of educational equity and investment in every student.... Wisconsin’s public schools are plagued by inequity, and every student and every school needs more support to climb back from this pandemic. We need to safely open the schools, and close our widening opportunity gaps. I am looking forward to sharing my vision and talking with any voter who is willing in the next seven weeks.”

“From the start of this campaign, I said that I was going to bring everyone to the table to advocate for every child. Throughout the campaign we had Democrats, Republicans, and Independents join our broad coalition to make this possible. Tonight’s results show that Wisconsin is ready to move forward and create a world-class education system,” Kerr posted on Facebook after advancing in the race. “Together, we will safely reopen our schools, close achievement gaps, and advocate for every child, family, and guardian in Wisconsin.”

State election officials expected turnout to be low for the race, which was the only statewide contest on the ballot.

CLICK HERE for full election results.

