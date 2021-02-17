Advertisement

Taylor County announces broadband expansion plan

By Heather Foster
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Plans are in the works to expand high speed internet across Taylor County.

During an announcement, Tuesday, local officials discussed plans to use $9.5 million to build a network throughout the area which will help attract multiple internet service providers and improve internet, voice and television services.

Chairman of the Taylor County Broadband Committee, Michael Bub, said, “Less than 50% of the people in our county have access to high speed internet today.”

Representative Tom Tiffany also attended the announcement and made remarks, “Often times the missing piece, is having a good broadband connection, and if we can bring that to them, this is how we reverse the brain drain into rural Wisconsin, bringing back some of those young people that can work wherever they choose to now.”

Taylor County’s portion of the project is expected to be complete by October of this year.

