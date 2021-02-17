Advertisement

Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say seven people have been wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority station in the Olney neighborhood.

Three other people were hit in an arm, ankle and leg, respectively. No information was immediately available on the injuries to two other victims.

Six were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and one to Temple University Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Police reported two firearms recovered and one person in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
Emergency crews respond to a deadly plane crash outside of Janesville, on Tuesday, February 16,...
Rock County sheriff: 2 dead in plane crash
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
7 Investigates
Family claims discrimination, says school did not follow COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

48 Hour Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Wednesday Forecast - Light snow showers and flurries make a return
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) discusses the passing of Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh.
Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long discusses passing of Rush Limbaugh
COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
More than 1 million doses of vaccine given in Wisconsin
White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing,...
US still unraveling ‘sophisticated’ hack of 9 gov’t agencies