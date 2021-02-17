Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Gilbert

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gilbert is a 1-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County. He could fit into any home, as he gets along well with children and adults. He enjoys ear scratches and cuddling with people.

To learn more about Gilbert visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet him.

