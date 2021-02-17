Advertisement

Neenah man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

Jesse K. Bell
Jesse K. Bell(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for having child pornography.

On Feb. 16, Jesse K. Bell, 32, appeared in federal court for a sentencing hearing. Bell had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

In May of 2020, Bell was found with pornographic images of children under the age of 12. Prosecutors say the images were found on Bell’s cell phone.

“In pronouncing sentence, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted the serious nature of Bell’s crime, which victimized children. Judge Griesbach further highlighted the disturbing nature of the images, the need to deter Bell and others from engaging in similar behavior, and Bell’s previous criminal record,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Upon his release, Bell will serve 10 years on supervised release. He will have to register as a sex offender.

