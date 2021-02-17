Advertisement

More than 1 million doses of vaccine given in Wisconsin

COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
COVID vaccine in Wisconsin(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that more than 1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered to more than 740,000 people in the state. Gov. Tony Evers praised the milestone Wednesday, calling it “exciting news” while also urging people to remain vigilant.

The state health department says nearly 264,000 people have received both doses and 740,450 have gotten at least one. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continues to decline, with the seven-day average as of Wednesday was 731. A month ago the seven-day average it was 2,129. The average is now at its lowest point since early September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
Emergency crews respond to a deadly plane crash outside of Janesville, on Tuesday, February 16,...
Rock County sheriff: 2 dead in plane crash
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
7 Investigates
Family claims discrimination, says school did not follow COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

48 Hour Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Wednesday Forecast - Light snow showers and flurries make a return
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Gilbert is a 1-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon...
Pet Project: Meet Gilbert
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
Website warns of ‘predators’, but students are still using Omegle