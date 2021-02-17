Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks executive announces he’s running for U.S. Senate

Alex Lasry is entering the race as a democrat
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry,...
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, left, and Bucks guard George Hill walk through a Milwaukee neighborhood during a voter canvassing effort.(AP Photo/Steve Megargee File)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry has announced his is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2022 as democrat. The 33-year-old made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“We’ve lived through three systemic shocks to the system over the last 20 years: 9/11, the Great Recession and now this pandemic, and Washington still hasn’t fixed things,” Lasry is quoted as saying in an email to the media.. “We need to rethink everything and chart a new way forward. We can’t just continue with the same people and expect anything to change.”

Lasry is the senior vice president of the Bucks and the son of the Bucks owner Marc Lasry. Before joining the Bucks, Lasry worked in the Obama White House.

GOP incumbent senator Ron Johnson’s term ends in 2022 and he has not said whether or not he will run for reelection.

