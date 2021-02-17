Local school district plans for more in-person learning

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest Area School District is extending its Future Ready Restart Plan, a plan to gradually bring more of its students back into its classrooms full-time.

The school board will meet Wednesday night to discuss having its secondary students return to its classrooms full-time beginning the fourth quarter of the school year, April 5.

Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore says the transition will include detailed planning.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into that to make sure we’re following things like social-distancing, wearing masks,” Gilmore said, “and really taking all those mitigations and putting them into place.”

The current Future Ready Restart Plan, approved August 2020, includes the district’s elementary students to have in-person learning five days a week, while its secondary students, middle, junior high, and high school students, have a hybrid schedule of virtual learning and in-person learning two to three days a week.

The extension of this plan will also include vaccinating its teachers before making this transition.

The district will partner with Marshfield Clinic and host a vaccine clinic at Greenheck Field House on March 5, according to Gilmore, contingent on the availability of the vaccine.

Once the transition takes place this spring, Gilmore says it will take the continuous of the district’s students and families to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Any student that is sick or noticeably sick, we do have them stay home and our parents and families have been following this,” she said. “Marathon County has also instituted a rule where if one of the siblings is sick, the rest stay home. Although this is a complex this for families to figure out, our families have been flexible, understanding, and have done a great job during this time.”

