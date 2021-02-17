Advertisement

Lincoln Hills staff member recovering after assault inside facility

(WSAW)
By Emily Davies
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools is recovering after an assault at the facility Tuesday morning.

“Staff safety is a priority for Wisconsin DOC and we take assaults on staff members seriously,” John Beard, DOC communications director said in an email to 7 Investigates. “We have notified and are working with local law enforcement. The injured youth counselor is recovering at home and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

He said the incident involved one staff member and one youth. The youth counselor, which is the position that supervises and directly manages youth at the facility, was taken to a medical facility but was later released. He did not say what led to the assault, what the injury entailed, if the youth was injured, or what happened to the youth after the assault.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
Emergency crews respond to a deadly plane crash outside of Janesville, on Tuesday, February 16,...
Rock County sheriff: 2 dead in plane crash
After a wrecking permit was obtained to demolish the T.B. Scott mansion, Merrill residents are...
Merrill residents react to T.B. Scott mansion being demolished
7 Investigates
Family claims discrimination, says school did not follow COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

48 Hour Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Wednesday Forecast - Light snow showers and flurries make a return
COVID vaccine in Wisconsin
More than 1 million doses of vaccine given in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin flies past 2 milestones: Over 1 million shots, over 250,000 vaccinated for COVID-19
Gilbert is a 1-year-old guinea pig available for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon...
Pet Project: Meet Gilbert