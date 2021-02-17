Advertisement

Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 34: The Journey Back Home

By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 17, 2021
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Philip Flory was a basketball star in Wisconsin Rapids. After transferring to Oshkosh late in his career and graduating, he was a preferred walk-on at Seton Hall. After a transfer and injuries, he was out of basketball altogether.

Now he’s back on the court with the UWSP Pointers. Matt Infield talks with the star along with head coach Bob Semling about Flory’s journey back to central Wisconsin and what he hopes to accomplish at UWSP.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

To view other Highlight Zone Podcast episodes, you can click here.

