First Alert Weather Wednesday Forecast - Light snow showers and flurries make a return

As the next storm system approaches the Great Lakes Region later Wednesday, expect clouds to build quickly for the afternoon with late day flurries possible across central Wisconsin. While our area of Wisconsin will remain far away from the storm’s track, we still will be close enough to see occasional flurries and snow showers from Wednesday evening throughout Friday. During the span from Wednesday afternoon throughout Friday afternoon, most areas will pick up less than one inch total over the three day span.

A quick shot of cooler weather will move into Wisconsin for Friday and Saturday, before temperatures warm up Sunday and especially into early next week. Along with the milder weather Sunday, light snow will push into Wisconsin throughout the day, and as it looks now, an inch or two of fresh snowfall will be possible by Sunday Evening.

Temps will get a quick boost into the 30s for the beginning of next week and should remain seasonal (highs around 30°) for the last week of February. As the seasonal weather returns to Wisconsin, expect occasional storm systems to roll through as the jet stream sets up along the U.S. - Canadian Border going into the first few days of March. At this time, it looks like March could roll in as a lion, as a rather large storm system looms on the forecast horizon Sunday February 28 and Monday March 1, with a quick cool down the few days after that in early March. Daytime highs may return to the single digits and lower teens for the first three days of March.

Temperatures warming into the 30s for the end of February (WSAW)

