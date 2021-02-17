Advertisement

Arrest made in death of 1-month-old baby in Racine

Police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a 1-month-old infant in Racine.
Police say they've made an arrest in the death of a 1-month-old infant in Racine.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Police say they’ve made an arrest in the death of a 1-month-old infant in Racine.

Authorities have released few details on the baby’s death on Sunday, other than to say the case is being investigated as a homicide. Police responded to a residence about 12 p.m. on a report of an unresponsive infant. Live saving measures were attempted but were not successful.

