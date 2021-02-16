Wisconsin: A quarter of a million completed COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) reports nearly a quarter of a million Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccination series against COVID-19. Tuesday, the state reported 249,933 people received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the 65 days since COVID-19 vaccinations started on December 13. That’s 4.3% of the state’s population.

Wisconsin is also ready to hit a milestone of 1 million doses administered, if it hasn’t already. Tuesday the state reported 996,591 shots administered, about 3,500 doses shy. But at the current average of 28,947 shots a day, it’s likely the state has already passed it at the time of this writing, and vaccinators’ reports are still coming in. The numbers indicate 9,026 more people completed their vaccinations and a total 20,542 first or second doses were administered since Monday’s report. CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin, as well as per county.

State figures show about 1 in 10 adults 35 to 64 years old and more than 4 in 10 adults 65 or older received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Although 40.4% of older adults have started the vaccination regimen, only 4.8% have finished. That’s not surprising since vaccinating ages 65-plus just began in earnest on January 25 and they have to wait 3 or 4 weeks for the second dose.

The news on Tuesday wasn’t all good. While the number of new cases remained below 1,000, Wisconsin added 38 people to COVID-19′s death toll. The death rate rose again to 1.12% after holding at 1.11% for a week. It’s the highest death rate since the end of September. As fewer new cases are reported, each death carries more weight.

The DHS reported 624 new cases, which was almost 20% (19.39%) of the 3,218 results from being tested for the first time, or testing positive for the first time. This is the first time since the first week of September that new cases stayed below 1,000 for five days in a row. Wisconsin is averaging 755 new cases per day, the lowest 7-day average since September 1. Looking at all test results including people tested multiple times -- and most results are, since almost 54% of the population has been tested at least once -- the state says the positivity rate’s 7-day average is down to 3.1%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 82 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday morning. That’s 7 straight days of reporting fewer than 100 hospitalizations, helping bring the 7-day average down to 57 hospitalizations per day. Since the virus’s first appearance in Wisconsin just over a year ago, 25,422 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment -- or 4.6% of people who tested positive for the virus.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 412 COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized Monday, including 118 in intensive care. We expect updated figures later Tuesday afternoon.

Hospitalizations in the Fox Valley were down to 21 COVID-19 patients, including 3 in ICU.

The Northeast Region reported 37 COVID-19 patients, with 11 of them in ICU.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 286 ICU beds in the state (19.5%) and , and 2,292 (20.5%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals reported 14 open ICU beds (13.5%) among them, and a total 121 unoccupied medical beds (14.2%) for the eight counties they serve. There are no intermediate care beds available.

In Northeast region hospitals, 22 ICU beds (10.6%) and 219 of all medical beds (22.9%) are unoccupied.

We use the terms “open” or “unoccupied” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on hospitals having the staff for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

Statewide, 16 of the 134 hospitals report they have less than a 7-day supply of gowns and 11 are running low on paper medical masks.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,551 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,168 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,254 cases (+9) (74 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,062 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,889 cases (+1) (202 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,308 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,158 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,401 cases (+4) (41 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,971 cases (89 deaths) (+1) (cases revised -1 by state)

Clark – 3,142 cases (+1) (57 deaths)

Columbia – 4,958 cases (+4) (50 deaths)

Crawford – 1,658 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 39,317 (+47) (264 deaths)

Dodge – 11,313 cases (+2) (154 deaths)

Door – 2,391 cases (19 deaths)

Douglas – 3,638 cases (23 deaths)

Dunn – 4,194 cases (+6) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,867 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Florence - 431 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,818 cases (+23) (88 deaths)

Forest - 918 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,602 cases (+2) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,976 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,517 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,831 cases (+1) (9 deaths)

Iron - 516 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,571 cases (23 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,769 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Juneau - 2,959 cases (19 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Kenosha – 14,611 cases (+4) (288 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,400 cases (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,034 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,417 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,918 cases (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,869 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,149 cases (61 deaths)

Marathon – 13,505 cases (+8) (171 deaths)

Marinette - 3,954 cases (+1) (61 deaths)

Marquette – 1,296 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 97,062 (+56) (1,188 deaths)

Monroe – 4,219 cases (+4) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,219 cases (+1) (47 deaths)

Oneida - 3,308 cases (+3) (64 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,937 cases (+23) (186 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,535 cases (+6) (73 deaths)

Pepin – 798 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,414 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,780 cases (+9) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,358 cases (63 deaths)

Price – 1,132 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,137 cases (+6) (314 deaths)

Richland - 1,261 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Rock – 14,194 cases (+23) (151 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,240 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,184 cases (+7) (39 deaths) (+2)

Sawyer - 1,464 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Shawano – 4,551 cases (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,666 cases (+13) (125 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,264 cases (+7) (42 deaths)

Taylor - 1,784 cases (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,360 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Vernon – 1,797 cases (+4) (36 deaths)

Vilas - 2,065 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Walworth – 8,737 cases (124 deaths)

Washburn – 1,272 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,590 cases (+9) (127 deaths)

Waukesha – 40,038 cases (+45) (466 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,716 cases (+1) (110 deaths)

Waushara – 2,086 cases (28 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,828 cases (+17) (177 deaths)

Wood – 6,621 cases (+5) (72 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (reflects Saturday-Monday changes) **

Alger - 276 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 501 cases (+2) (32 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 708 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Delta – 2,639 cases (+8) (65 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,118 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 903 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Houghton – 2,035 cases (+18) (32 deaths)

Iron – 863 cases (39 deaths)

Keweenaw – 108 cases (1 death) (cases revised -2 by state)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 279 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,440 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Menominee - 1,606 cases (35 deaths)

Ontonagon – 354 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 229 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

