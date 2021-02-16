Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
COVID in Wisconsin
State sets new vaccine record, reports another day of fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases
Stratford 138-pound wrestler Gavin Drexler after winning the state title in Division 3.
Two area wrestlers crowned as state champions
1 killed in Portage County crash

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
The Kiwanis Club of Stevens Point is joining a program to help get iPads to kids on the autism...
Local group getting iPads to kids on autism spectrum
Better Bin app launches in Wausau
New Wausau app helps sort recycling
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room
Wood County first responders to practice skills during mock snowmobile crash
Wood County first responders to practice skills during mock snowmobile crash