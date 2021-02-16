Unstoppable Together campaign helps bring women back into the workforce

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Women are facing an unparalleled moment in American history. The number of female CEO’s in the Fortune 500 is at an all-time high. A record 141 women will serve in Congress this year. America recently elected its first female Vice President. However, the coronavirus pandemic wiped-out labor force gains made by women over the past decade – 2020 alone could widen the female pay gap by 5%.

11.5 million women lost their jobs. 2.65 million more women left the workforce due to caretaking demands or inability to find work. Hardest hit are women of color, single mothers, and service sector workers. Already struggling to make ends meet, some are now taking desperate measures to provide for their families.

Women are roughly half of the U.S workforce and key drivers of the economy – and have simply come too far to fall short. One global beauty company with a long history of championing trailblazing women, created the “Unstoppable Together” campaign to address the “shecession” (recession disproportionately impacting women) and support the “shecovery” to get women back in the workforce through education, tools and resources. The campaign includes a free virtual summit featuring keynote speakers and leading female advocates, free coaching sessions with topics ranging from interview skills to sharing home responsibilities, a short film designed to bring awareness to the “shecession” issue, a social media campaign and much more.

The free summit will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EST. It will include powerful female mentors including Arianna Huffington, Maria Shriver, Tamron Hall and Kate Walsh.

A leading voice on pay equity, economic policies and research impacting women, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Dr. C. Nicole Mason, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share how people they can get involved and seek help.

To learn more about Unstoppable Together visit www.No7Beauty.com/Unstoppable and join the #unstoppabletogether movement at @No7USA on Instagram and Facebook.

