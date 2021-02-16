Rock County sheriff: 2 dead in plane crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP/WSAW) - Two people are dead following an experimental aircraft crash in the town of Rock. Authorities said during a news conference Tuesday morning the aircraft had just taken off from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. The pilot radioed the tower indicating there was a problem and had begun to return before crashing. Air traffic control reported losing contact with the plane around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators described the aircraft as a ‘very unique plane’.

The plane crashed in a wooded area. The plane was discovered upside down in water and mud. Reports from the fire crews state the plane hit several trees-- tearing the wings off of the fuselage. Both occupants died on impact.

The Janesville Gazette reports that rescue crews responded to an area along the Rock River, just south of the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

