REPORT: Bucks plan to allow fans to the Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season....
Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season. The Milwaukee Bucks had been scheduled to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday night at the arena. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks plan to allow fans into the Fiserv Forum starting Feb. 16, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting.

The plan reportedly calls for a slow ramp-up to ten percent capacity within three games, from 500 fans on Tuesday to 1800 on Feb. 21 against the Kings.

So far, the arena has been empty to fans as the NBA continues to play amid a pandemic. The Bucks are expected to make the announcement alongside Mayor Tom Barrett tomorrow morning.

