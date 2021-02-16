REPORT: Brewers ink starting pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year deal

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Brewers have signed Brett Anderson to a one-year deal worth $2.5-million. Anderson could make an additional $1-million in incentives.

Anderson started 10 games for the Brewers in 2020. He finished with a 4-4 record and a 4.21 ERA.

The veteran pitcher is entering his 13th MLB season. He has a career ERA of 4.06.

