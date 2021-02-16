Advertisement

REPORT: Brewers ink starting pitcher Brett Anderson to a one-year deal

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brett Anderson throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Brewers have signed Brett Anderson to a one-year deal worth $2.5-million. Anderson could make an additional $1-million in incentives.

Anderson started 10 games for the Brewers in 2020. He finished with a 4-4 record and a 4.21 ERA.

The veteran pitcher is entering his 13th MLB season. He has a career ERA of 4.06.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
1 killed in Portage County crash
Wausau fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at an apartment complex on East...
Wausau crews respond to fire call at apartment complex overnight
Henry MacDonald booking photo
Iola man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Fiserv Forum stands Thursday March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. The NBA has suspended its season....
Milwaukee Bucks to allow fans beginning Tuesday
The team gathers for a photo after punching their ticket to state.
Lakeland Union hockey turns adversity into a state tournament team
Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 33: Dusting off the Banner
(WBAY file photo)
Four lawmakers introduce legislation for Bart Starr Memorial Bridge