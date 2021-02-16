Rare kidney disease: Could it be hiding in your genes?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For those who have a family history of a rare disease, inheriting such a condition might not be so rare.

Many of us probably know someone living with a rare disease and likely don’t realize it. Rare diseases, which are classified as any condition that affects fewer than 200,000 people, includes ADPKD.

ADPKD, which is the most common form of PKD, is a progressive rare disease that causes cyst growth in the kidneys and gets worse over time. Because of this, ADPKD, like other chronic kidney diseases, may eventually lead to kidney failure, which can result in dialysis or transplant.

In fact:

· There are nearly 7,000 different types of rare diseases

· Rare diseases affect nearly 30 million Americans each year

· Children of parents suffering from Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) – a genetic, rare disease – have a 50% chance of developing the disease themselves

This year, Rare Disease Day takes place on Saturday, Feb. 28. This annual, global observance aims to raise awareness about rare diseases and improve access to care for those living with these conditions. Additionally, March marks National Kidney Month, which aims to bring awareness to the various types of kidney disease, including rare ones such as ADPKD.

On Tuesday, nephrologist Dr. Meyeon Park, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share information about this rare disease and how people living with this disease can manage their condition.

