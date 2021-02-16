Power outage causes district to release students early in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Students in the Mosinee School District were sent home about two hours early Tuesday. A power outage affecting about 435 customers, including schools, meant no computers and no heat. The district states the outage was due to a blown transformer.

NewsChannel 7 has contacted Wisconsin Public Service for information about the cause and an estimated restoration timeline.

A spokeswoman at the Mosinee Police Department said the cause wasn’t immediately known and police were not requested to respond to anything connected to the outage.

This story is still developing

