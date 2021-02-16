Advertisement

Power outage causes district to release students early in Mosinee

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Power line photo credit Noah Boyer)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Students in the Mosinee School District were sent home about two hours early Tuesday. A power outage affecting about 435 customers, including schools, meant no computers and no heat. The district states the outage was due to a blown transformer.

NewsChannel 7 has contacted Wisconsin Public Service for information about the cause and an estimated restoration timeline.

A spokeswoman at the Mosinee Police Department said the cause wasn’t immediately known and police were not requested to respond to anything connected to the outage.

This story is still developing

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves...
Application for wolf hunting permits opens Tuesday, season to begin Feb. 22
1 man in custody after woman’s body found in Wisconsin Dells hotel
1 killed in Portage County crash
Wausau fire crews responded to a call for a structure fire at an apartment complex on East...
Wausau crews respond to fire call at apartment complex overnight
Henry MacDonald booking photo
Iola man facing child pornography charges

Latest News

Gov. Evers to tout Wisconsin budget proposal as bounce back plan
PPP Loans
Wisconsin Legislature to vote on half-billion-dollar tax cut
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin: A quarter of a million completed COVID-19 vaccinations
Warming up the next few days
First Alert Weather - Much warmer weather returns to central Wisconsin