Period opens for hunters to obtain wolf harvest permit

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Hunters interested in participating in the state’s first wolf hunt since 2014 can now apply for a preference point. Hunters and trappers can apply until 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 20 using their Go Wild account or by visiting a participating license agent.

Monday, the Department of Natural Resources board unanimously voted for a harvest quota of 200 wolves outside reservation lands.

The department’s approved quota considered 2020 wolf population data, population response to previous harvest seasons, scientific literature, and population model projections.

Drawing results will be posted to each successful applicant’s Go Wild account the morning of Feb. 22. Customers may commence the harvest season once they secure their license and carcass/pelt tag. The season ends Feb. 28.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.