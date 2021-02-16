Advertisement

New Wausau app helps sort recycling

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is getting a new app today, and it’s going to make one household chore a little easier.

Michelle Goetsch is announcing the launch of Better Bin, which eliminates the guesswork for the public. But you won’t find it on the app store.

“If you just go to betterbin.app and choose Wausau as your community, it will take you directly into the app, and you can log in from there,” Goetsch said.

The app is easy to use. You just scan the bar code of the packaging you want to recycle, and it gives detailed instructions on whether you can or can’t.

“Almost a year ago we did a recycling audit for the City of Wausau and we walked around to 100 or so residences and peeked in their recycling bin and got a sense of, you know, what are residents properly recycling and where did they need more educational help,” said Gotesch.

They found that 84 percent of households surveyed had things in their recycling bin that shouldn’t be there.

Goetsch contacted locally-based packaging company Rocket Industrial to team up. Rocket’s philosophy on packaging is to increase efficiency and create less waste.

“They help their customers both reduce costs and just be better environmental stewards by the types of packaging they choose for their products,” Goetsch says.

The app is still adding products that it does not recognize, with user’s help.

“What’s really cool about this model is that there’s a computer, a machine-learning model in the background that’s generating instructions for the user, so with a product that’s scanned or searched for that isn’t in the database there’s these instructions at the bottom.”

The instructions lead the user to send a picture of the product, which then gets reviewed by humans on the other end so that the app can be updated.

