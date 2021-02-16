Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Much warmer weather returns to central Wisconsin

By Chad Franzen
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Expect another cold start to the day Tuesday, with a small warming trend moving in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. While temperatures return to the teens the next few days, overnight low temperatures will continue to remain mainly below zero for Tuesday Night and again Thursday and Friday Nights.

Wind chills will swing about 30-40° compared to Monday morning.
There will be a weak system pushing into Wisconsin for Thursday, which may trigger some light snowfall late Wednesday night into Thursday. Most locations will see well less than an inch of snow throughout Thursday evening, which still could lead to a few slippery areas at times Thursday.

A quick shot of cooler weather will move into Wisconsin for Friday and Saturday, before temperatures warm up Sunday and especially into early next week. Along with the milder weather Sunday, light snow will push into Wisconsin throughout the day, and as it looks now, an inch or two of fresh snowfall will be possible by Sunday Evening.

Temps will get a quick boost into the 30s for the beginning of next week and should remain seasonal (highs around 30°) for the last week of February. As the seasonal weather returns to Wisconsin, expect occasional storm systems to roll through as the jet stream sets up along the U.S. - Canadian Border going into the first few days of March. At this time, it looks like March could roll in as a lion, as a rather large storm system looms on the forecast horizon for Monday March 1, with a quick cool down the few days after that in early March.

Rounding out February with milder temperatures
