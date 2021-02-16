Emergency crews train for snowmobile accidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County first responders are sharpening their skills after going through a snowmobile crash simulation.

Luckily a call they got Monday night was just a simulation according to Captain Dustin Brehm of the Vesper Fire Department, “we’re holding a joint training, it’s going to be on snowmobile accidents, and safety awareness for snowmobile safety. So it’s a lot of unknowns as we got out on the call.”

Two adults and one child posed as injured snowmobile riders and right away the departments spring into action.

Once they’re on the call, working together to finish the job is the main objective.

“They’re still your friends and still your family in different communities. That’s why you need to train together and work well together every chance you can,” says Brehm.

After an hour of training in the field, there’s debriefing at the station, “what techniques did we think of that we didn’t think of before. What did our mutual aid departments think to bring that we wouldn’t of normally thought of but they did. There’s a lot of good things that come out of a debrief. "

We’re told that there were lots of good take away from the trial run and it’s training session like this that helps them to be on their a game for the real thing.

